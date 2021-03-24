Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

