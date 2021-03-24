Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.07. 366,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,964. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

