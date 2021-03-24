Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.73 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

