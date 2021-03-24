Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,727. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.