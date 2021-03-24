Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Maximus posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MMS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 335,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $88.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

