MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $15.05. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 87 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $653.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.