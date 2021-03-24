Mirrored Netflix Price Up 1.5% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $28.04 million and $171,684.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for approximately $534.33 or 0.01016267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.00 or 0.00460267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00056692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00166842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.39 or 0.00776737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00074897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,483 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

