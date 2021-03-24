Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. 6,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. Neogen has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

