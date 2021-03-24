Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $325,990.86 and $78.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00606868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

