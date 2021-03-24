Noir (NOR) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $630,473.73 and $913.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00228309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.25 or 0.03157804 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,475,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.