North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of The Brink’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

BCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Brink`s (NYSE:BCO)

Comments


