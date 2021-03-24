NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $517.50. The company had a trading volume of 149,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $228.05 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.27 and a 200-day moving average of $532.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

