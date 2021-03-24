Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $22,858.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.75 or 0.00465560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00055702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00769134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00047895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00074321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,302,550 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

