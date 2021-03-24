Perpetual Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.63 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.94 or 0.00011282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.46 million and $23.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00460736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00057538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00167091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.04 or 0.00788322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00075191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

