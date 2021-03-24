Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,097,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,321. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

