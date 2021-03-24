Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 49,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.54. 4,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $95.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

