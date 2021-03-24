Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $205.29. 111,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

