Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 255,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$54.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,274. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

