Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 49,105 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,105 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.49% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMJ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,773. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.