Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS:EMGF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,620 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

