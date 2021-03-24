PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Tops $391,293.94

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $391,293.94 and approximately $24,604.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 284% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.00608676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00023678 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

