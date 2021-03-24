Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 184,092 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $38.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit