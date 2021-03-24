Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 184,092 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $38.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

