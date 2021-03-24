Pmeer Trading 1.2% Higher Today (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00464977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.17 or 0.00858734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

