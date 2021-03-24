PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $7.71. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGX shares. Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit