Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,270,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,031,073 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.24% of Hologic worth $2,860,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hologic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. 16,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.