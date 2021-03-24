Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 460,701 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

