Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 460,701 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit