Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%.

PULM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 28,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,111. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

