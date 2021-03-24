Pundi X Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 119% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023925 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

