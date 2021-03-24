QANplatform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,757.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One QANplatform token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market cap of $897,223.72 and $4,757.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00168332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00772398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00074845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform

Buying and Selling QANplatform

