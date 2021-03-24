Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Finance (GFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

3/15/2021 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

3/9/2021 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

3/8/2021 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

3/1/2021 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

2/26/2021 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

2/10/2021 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a P/E ratio of 201.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $83,024.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,550.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,644 shares of company stock valued at $166,022. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Finance by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in General Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

