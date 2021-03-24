Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

RROTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Roots from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RROTF remained flat at $$2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

