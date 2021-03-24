Ruff 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and $1.74 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.00608676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

