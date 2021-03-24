Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,842,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,000.

OTCMKTS:DDMXU traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,498. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

