Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $6.97 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 677,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000.

OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 118,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,235. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

