Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,425. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $97.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

