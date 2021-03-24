Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,396. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

