Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.40 EPS and its Q1 guidance to at least $1.40 EPS.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 241,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,275. The firm has a market cap of $761.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Earnings History for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit