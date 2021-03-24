Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40 EPS and its Q1 guidance to at least $1.40 EPS.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 241,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,275. The firm has a market cap of $761.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

