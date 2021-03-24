Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $833.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.71 million to $903.56 million. Shopify posted sales of $470.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 494.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 224.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $55.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,106.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,888. Shopify has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,108.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

