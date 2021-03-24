Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

ADPT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 15,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $209,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,562,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $952,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,453 shares of company stock worth $71,363,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.