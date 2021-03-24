Space Cow Boy Market Capitalization Tops $2.49 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 266% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.31 or 0.00131935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $888,372.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 390.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00464656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00839849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00078922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 86,423 coins and its circulating supply is 33,551 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

