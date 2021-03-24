Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 15.75% of Splunk worth $4,323,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.