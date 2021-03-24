Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.89 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $376.41 million and $116.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00609871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

