Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 36,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,114. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Earnings History for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit