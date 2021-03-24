Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 36,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,114. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

