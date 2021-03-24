Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,063% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

