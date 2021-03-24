The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $25.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,077. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Mosaic by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Mosaic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

