The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $3,932,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,990. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

