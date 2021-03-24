Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$780,667.19 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$1.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,769. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.62. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$81.41 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.