Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$780,667.19 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$1.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,769. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.62. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$81.41 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 67.68%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.