Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.07

Mar 24th, 2021

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

There is no company description available for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

