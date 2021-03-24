Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.05. 864,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 585,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Tuesday Morning in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

