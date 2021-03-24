Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Sells $2,861,982.75 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Thursday, January 7th, Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. 361,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

